Stephen King gives his verdict on ‘Stranger Things 2’

The acclaimed Netflix show returned for its second season on the streaming service late last month

Stephen King has given his verdict on the second season of Stranger Things, lauding the show for its “balls to the wall entertainment”.

The return of the hit Netflix show has delighted fans and viewers worldwide since the second season premiered on the streaming service on October 27.

King, whose work has been referenced a number of times during the show’s run (one such example being the typeface used on the cover of his novel Firestarter), has now given his take on Stranger Things 2, with the author – who has penned such horror classics as IT, The Shining and Misery, as well as the likes of The Body (which was made into the film Stand By Me) and The Shawshank Redemption – giving two thumbs up to the new batch of episodes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how you do it,” he told his 4.18 million followers on Twitter. “No bullshit, balls to the wall entertainment. Straight up.” See the tweet below.

In other Stranger Things news, fans of the show managed to crash the website of the Science Museum of Minnesota this week after the institution brought back a vintage hoodie design that featured in the new season of the show. The museum reportedly made over $400,000 from sales of the hoodie.