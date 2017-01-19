Steve Carell trolls ‘The Office’ fans awaiting revival series

'Will & Grace' is returning for new episodes, and Carell told fans that 'The Office' was coming back too.

Steve Carell trolled fans of The Office last night (January 18) by “announcing” that the hit US sitcom was coming back.

Carell starred in the NBC comedy based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s British original from 2005-2011, then returned during the final series two years later.

“Breaking News: “The Office” returning to NBC,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday, exciting fans of the show.

However, Carell then said in a follow-up tweet about five minutes later: “Wait, sorry. I meant “Will and Grace” (Typo).”

Will & Grace really is returning for new episodes, it has been confirmed.

The hit sitcom originally ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006. It made a brief return last September, with a 10-minute special starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing (who played the titular duo), Megan Mullally (who played Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) that encouraged Americans to vote in November’s US election.

Series co-creator Max Mutchnick confirmed the comeback news to TV Line yesterday (January 19), describing himself as “absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017”.

The revival series will air on NBC, the show’s original home, and consist of 10 episodes in total. Watch a teaser video for the new series beneath.