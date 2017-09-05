Steven Moffat teases Jodie Whittaker’s “brilliant” Doctor Who debut

"We are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant."

Doctor Who show-runner Steven Moffat has revealed that he has seen Jodie Whittaker’s debut in the iconic title role, and hailed her first appearance as “brilliant”.

The TV boss, who is soon to be replaced by Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall, opened up in an interview with YouTube channel BabelColour.

“Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I’ve seen part of it”, he said.

“I’ve seen Jodie’s first scene as the Doctor, and trust me we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant.”

He also praised her for a performance that strikes a balance between the old and the new.

“In such a tiny moment, she’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known, but in, to say the least, a new way. We are in for a very exciting run”, he said.

Whittaker will make her debut turn as the Doctor in the forthcoming Christmas special, which also marks the final appearance of Peter Capaldi in the iconic role.

The first glimpse of the new episode debuted at San Diego’s Comic Con in July, and sees Capaldi teaming up with the First Doctor in a story set during the height of World War One – writer Mark Gatiss featuring as a character known only as ‘The Captain’.

Pearl Mackie also returns as companion Bill, despite facing a very uncertain fate at the end of the last series.