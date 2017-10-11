Steven Spielberg to revive his 80s TV series ‘Amazing Stories’

The NBC show is being relaunched for Apple

Steven Spielberg has been scooped up by Apple, who have announced plans to further their television ambitions with a revival of his Amazing Stories series.

Initially aired on NBC from 1985 to 1987, Amazing Stories was a science fiction anthology series, which centred around a number of fantasy and horror stories in a similar vein to Netflix hit Black Mirror. The series was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and won five, but was not renewed after its second season due to poor ratings.

Now, though, The Wall Street Journal has reported that the series is set to return, with Spielberg returning to helm to project once more. Apple are reportedly set to acquire the rights to the series, and while the tech giants themselves have declined to comment, NBCUniversal have confirmed that an agreement is ‘imminent’.

A ten-episode Amazing Stories series is reported to have been commissioned by Apple, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. Star Trek Discovery writer-producer Bryan Fuller will oversee the show.

Watch a preview of the original series of Amazing Stories below.

The acquisition is the first major advancement in Apple’s ongoing quest to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the video streaming market. They previously acquired Carpool Karaoke, the one-time bit-part sketch in James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Former Sony Pictures Entertainment presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were hired by Apple in June to oversee original programming for Apple’s televisual move. A reported $1 billion has been budgeted to spend on the move.

“It’s wonderful to be reunited with our colleagues Zack and Jamie in their new capacity at Apple,” said NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke on the Amazing Stories reboot. “We love being at the forefront of Apple’s investment in scripted programming and can’t think of a better property than Spielberg’s beloved Amazing Stories franchise with the genius of Bryan Fuller at the helm and more exciting creative partnerships to come.”