Listen to Stevie Nicks’ re-recorded version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Gypsy’ for new Netflix show

The 1982 track in question was written by Nicks and featured on the band's album 'Mirage'

Stevie Nicks has re-recorded Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Gypsy’ for a new Netflix show of the same name – listen to the new version below.

Nicks wrote the ‘Mirage’ track, which was released in 1982. The song served as the inspiration for the new Netflix show, which will debut its 10-episode first season on the streaming service on Friday (June 30). Watch a trailer for Gypsy below.

Gypsy‘s creator Lisa Rubin wrote the new show’s pilot episode after listening to the Fleetwood Mac track, and Nicks subsequently offered to re-record the song for Gypsy‘s opening credits.

Speaking about the new version of ‘Gypsy’ – which was produced by Adele and Sia producer Greg Kurstin – Nicks told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m very excited for the world to hear ‘Gypsy’ more like I wrote it — on piano. I am very proud of this version.”

Listen to Nicks’ re-recorded version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Gypsy’ in the title sequence for Gypsy below.

Last month, Lana Del Rey discussed her forthcoming collaboration with Nicks on her upcoming album ‘Lust For Life’, which has yet to receive an official release date.

“She was amazing,” Del Rey declared. “She’s just everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”