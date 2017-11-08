Check out these ‘Stranger Things 2’ vinyl boxsets

Enter the Upside Down with these collections of 80s synth goodness

Following Stranger Things’ return to Netflix last month, the vinyl soundtrack for season 2 has been unveiled. Check out the striking boxsets below.

The hit series’ second instalment dropped on October 27 – featuring typically-lush synth soundscapes and 80s sparkle from composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, three vinyl editions of the soundtrack have been unveiled – allowing fans to re-enter the Upside Down.

Coming January 12 through Invada Records, the collection will be available in three versions – each featuring beautiful artwork by Kyle Lambert and a gatefold design, ‘Hopper in the Pumpkin Patch’. On offer is a standard 180 gram black vinyl, a ‘Crystal Clear Vinyl’ and a ‘Purple Crystal Vinyl’, with the latter being an online exclusive.

Invada Records posted on Twitter that pre-sale information would be announced “soon”.

Meanwhile, composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein – who formed part of Austin band S U R V I V E – announced that they’ll be bringing the Stranger Things soundtrack to life, with a live show at London’s Barbican on April 7.

Describing the sound of season two, Dixon commented, “I think all the old elements are still there… It’s definitely dark and creepy still. There’s a lot of tension.”

Stein said that the development of the story of the new series had led them to experiment with new genre styles and write music that’s “really arrhythmic and jarring”.

The composers bagged an Emmy for the main theme music from the show in the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music category at this year’s ceremony. Stein described the win as “a huge accomplishment”.

In other Stranger Things news, show co-creator Ross Duffer recently revealed that the character Eleven was meant to die at the end of season 1. During a recent Q&A, Duffer reportedly said that the fan-favourite Eleven “was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it.”