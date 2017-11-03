Watch this 80s-inspired music video for ‘Stranger Things’

It's "totally tubular"

Netflix have released an 80s-inspired music video for ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 2.

Titled ‘Totally Tubular’, the video uses footage from the latest season, kicking off with Jim Hopper saying “This is music”.

A synth melody soundtracks the video, which also turns some footage into black and white illustrations – much like a-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ video. Watch it below.

Season two of the sci-fi show aired last week on Netflix, with the Stranger Things kids also covering last week’s issue of NME.

Yesterday (Nov 2), Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, revealed that she nearly gave up acting altogether before landing a part in the Netflix show.

Speaking to Variety, the 13-year-old English star described first falling in love with acting and moving her family from Bournemouth to Orlando, Florida.

“It was like a bug,” she said. “I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am.”

Following minor roles in NCIS, Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy, Brown lost out on a part in X-Men spin-off film Logan. It led her to reconsider her fledgling career until Stranger Things came along.

“I felt at one point I couldn’t do it [any more], but then I got [Stranger Things] and everything changed,” she said, adding that acting is now “like breathing to me.”

Brown appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show earlier this week (October 31). She rapped the plot of the show’s first season to the tune of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ and revealed that it “freaks” her out when grown men dress up as Eleven.