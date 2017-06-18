‘Stranger Things’ action figures set to be released this summer

Eleven even comes with her own box of Eggo waffles.

Stranger Things action figures have been announced ahead of the show’s season two premiere later this year.

Funko – known for their pop culture figurines – announced the news on Friday (June 16), sharing images of the Stranger Things action figures on Instagram.

The Netflix-approved action figures feature Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Will, Dustin, and the Demogorgon. Eleven comes with her own personal box of Eggo waffles, while Dustin comes equipped with a can of chocolate pudding. See the Instagram post below.

Coming Soon: Stranger Things Action Figures! Funko.com/blogs/news A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Stranger Things soundtrack is to be released on cassette tape.

The score, composed by Austin band S U R V I V E, was released on vinyl last year.

Lakeshore Records have created the release, which will come with cardboard slip-on sleeves and cases made to look like VHS tapes.

The tape will be released on July 14 and will be available exclusively from Urban Outfitters.

Earlier this year, the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2 was released.

The first taster of the hotly-anticipated Netflix show aired during Super Bowl LI on February 5. It also contained the words ‘Halloween’, suggesting that the show will land on October 31.