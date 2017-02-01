‘Stranger Things’ actor Gaten Matarazzo explains Winona Ryder’s strange facial expressions at SAG Awards

During the rousing anti-Trump speech

‘Stranger Things’ actor Gaten Matarazzo has spoken out to explain why Winona Ryder pulled so many strange facial expressions at the SAG Awards.

The hit Netflix series won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the Hollywood awards ceremony at the weekend, when Jim Harbour gave a rousing anti-Donald Trump speech – promising to ‘protect freaks and outcasts’ and ‘hunt monsters’.

While the speech went viral, so did the many bizarre faces pulled by co-star Winona Ryder as he spoke. Now, Matarazzo has attempted to clarify what was going.

“Oh I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying,” he told TMZ. “People were just so happy to be with each other, we just had a great time.”

Describing his reaction to her faces, he said: “Yeah, it was awesome.”

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive,” Harbour told the audience. “Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts — those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters.” Read more: ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 – everything you need to know He continued: “And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalised. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility.” TNT/YouTube

