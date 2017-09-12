‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ win big for music at Emmy Awards

Stranger Things and Big Little Lies were the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards when it came to music.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s score for Stranger Things received the award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Drama series Big Little Lies took home the first ever Music Supervision award for its ‘You Get What You Need’ episode. The soundtrack was curated by Susan Jacobs, who has previously worked on American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

The soundtrack for Big Little Lies featured artists such as Alabama Shakes, Charles Bradley, Leon Bridges.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things soundtrack composers Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon have discussed their work for season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

Stein detailed the main difference in their work for the second season as compared to the first, revealing that they were now largely composing the music to fit the director’s final cut rather than after initially reading the scripts.

“Just because of the band’s popularity, we have less time to spend on doing the conceptual stuff, and I think we’ve pretty much gotten it nailed down to what works and what they’ll respond to,” Stein said. “Last [season], we would end up having to do a cue a few times because they changed the cuts. It created more work for us.”

“I don’t think we’ve gotten a ‘no’ yet this season,” Dixon added. “That did happen last season. I guess it’s getting easier once we’ve gotten over the initial learning stage.”

Stranger Things season two will be released on Netflix on October 27.