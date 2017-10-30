‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton releases statement after being detained at airport for cocaine possession

Traces of the drug were allegedly discovered in the actor's luggage

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has issued a statement following news that he missed the show’s season 2 premiere after being detained at an airport for cocaine possession.

Yorkshire-born Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix show, was reportedly detained at Los Angeles’ LAX Airport last Thursday (October 26) after allegedly being found to be in possession of cocaine. Reports suggested Heaton was denied entry to the US by airport officials after traces of the drug were allegedly discovered in his luggage.

Law enforcement officials told The Hollywood Reporter that Heaton admitted the consumption of drugs to them, but he was not arrested. The actor was then denied entry to the US – forcing him to miss the premiere of Stranger Things‘ second season – and was put on a plane back to London.

Heaton has now issued a statement, Deadline reports. It reads: “My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible. I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.”

Prior to his role in Stranger Things, Heaton was in the British noise-rock band Comanechi.

Season 2 of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix last Friday (October 27).