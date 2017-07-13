‘Stranger Things’ receives Emmy nomination alongside Jack White, Chance The Rapper and Carrie Fisher

Barb, aka actress Shannon Purser, is also nominated for her part in the Netflix sci-fi series

Stranger Things has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The Netflix sci-fi series is set to return later this year, with a new release date announced earlier this week. Having previously been confirmed to air on Halloween, the streaming service has now moved the second season forward to October 27.

It will face competition in its category from Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House Of Cards, This Is Us and Westworld.

Actress Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the first series of Stranger Things, has also received a nomination. She could win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series.

Westworld has gained the most nominations this year, along with Saturday Night Live. The two shows are tied on 22 nominations each. Alec Baldwin has received a nod for his portrayal of Donald Trump on the NBC comedy series.

Elsewhere, the final series of Lena Dunham‘s Girls failed to be nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series award. However, it received three nods for its supporting cast. Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys are both up for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series, while Becky Ann Baker is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.

One of Baker’s fellow nominees is the late Carrie Fisher, who has received a posthumous nomination for her final role in Catastrophe. Fisher plays Rob Delaney’s grouchy mother in the show.

Jack White, Common and Chance The Rapper have all been nominated for their musical input to recent TV. White is up for Outstanding Musical Direction, while the latter two will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category. They are nominated for 13th and a skit on SNL respectively.

The 69th Emmy awards takes place on September 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Emmys 2017 nominations in the main categories are below. The full list is available on the Emmys website.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

B.D. Wong (Mr. Robot)

Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)

Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)

Alison Wright (The Americans)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King (American Crime)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Judy David (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys (Girls)

Riz Ahmed (Girls)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)

Hugh Laurie (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Becky Ann Baker (Girls)

Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)

Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)

Angela Bassett (Master of None)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Music Direction

American Epic (Jack White, T Bone Burnett, Duke Erikson)

Joshua Bell: Seasons Of Cuba (David Lai)

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees (Rickey Minor)

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga (Michael Bearden)

Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America (Rickey Minor)

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come (Tom Scott)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, Adam Schlesinger)

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (Christopher Willis, Darrick Bachman, Paul Rudish)

Jimmy Kimmel Live feating Jessica Chastain, Willie Nelson and Hunter Hayes (Jonathan Kimmel, Gary Greenberg)

Saturday Night Live featuring Casey Affleck and Chance The Rapper (Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, Eli Brueggermann, Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen)

13th (Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Sam Means)