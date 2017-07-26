‘Stranger Things’ bosses have already decided how the whole thing will end

The Duffer Brothers promise "something fun" and a conclusion before they've "worn out" their welcome

The creators of Stranger Things already know how the hit Netflix series will end, according to one of its stars.

Season two of the critically acclaimed sci-fi show is due to land on the streaming service on October 27.

It has already been confirmed there will be a third series, but the Duffer Brothers don’t plan on keeping it going for years to come. Speaking to TVLine, actor David Harbour (who plays Chief Hopper) said the show’s bosses have already decided how and when they want Stranger Things to end.

“We don’t have an open-ended thing like The Walking Dead. There is an end to all these characters,” Harbour said. “We’re going to give you something fun and then we’re going to get out before we’ve worn out our welcome. We have a specific story that we’re going to tell.”

Harbour also warned fans they might not get what they want from the second season. “In general, I think people will be pretty excited about it, but I do think some people will expect something and not get it,” he said. “Some people may want the same thing [as season one], but we’re not going to give them that.”

He continued: “Literally, upon reading the first five minutes of the first script, I realised we opened up the world in an entirely new way. And these characters can go in an entirely new direction and have new arcs.”

The first season of Stranger Things has received 18 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including one for actor Shannon Purser, who played cult favourite Barb. Purser has said the nod will give her “closure” over the role.