‘Stranger Things’ fans crash museum website by buying $400,000 worth of hoodies

Avid fans of the hit Netflix show flooded the online store of the Science Museum of Minnesota this week in search of one particular item

Stranger Things fans managed to crash the website of the Science Museum of Minnesota after it re-introduced a line of purple hoodies from the 1980s – one of which was worn by central character Dustin Henderson in the show’s latest season.

Dustin, who is played by Gaten Matarazzo, was seen in the premiere episode of Stranger Things 2 wearing a purple hoodie with a Brontosaurus “Thunder Lizard” logo emblazoned on the front, along with the tagline ‘The Science Museum of Minnesota’.

The museum first sold the hoodie in their store in the early 1980s, and employees at the institution decided to re-introduce the item of clothing after they were inundated with calls, emails and social media requests following its appearance in Stranger Things – see the hoodie in question below.

Demand was so high for the hoodies that when they went on sale on the Science Museum’s official store on Tuesday morning (November 7), the website crashed.

After the Museum managed to get its site back online, they managed to sell over 10,000 hoodies – raking in $400,000 (£304,600). The actual shop at the museum also managed to sell out of its stock of hoodies by noon on Tuesday.

Speaking to Newsweek, Stranger Things costume designer Kim Wilcox said that she stumbled upon the hoodie while looking for ideas for season two.

“I really loved the Brontosaurus for Dustin, so we bought the original,” she says. “Then we made our own purple hoodie with this great dinosaur art in Gaten’s size.”

Asked about the overwhelming success of their merchandise, Kim Ramsden – the public relations director at the Science Museum of Minnesota – said that the Museum was overjoyed to be referenced in Stranger Things.

“For us, we’re just relishing this opportunity to be connected to the popular show, especially one that has characters that are interested in science,” Ramsden said.

“As a non-profit, all of the proceeds will go back to our mission of science and education and inspiring other young kids like Dustin on the show and his friends to have an interest in science.”

