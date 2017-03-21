‘Stranger Things’ actor recreates ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ for new Domino’s advert

Joe Keery stars in the pizza commercial, which is inspired by the 1980s film classic

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has starred in a new advert for Domino’s Pizza that re-imagines the end of the classic 1980s film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series, has been recruited to star in the nostalgia-heavy commercial for the pizza chain, which promotes their new ‘pizza tracker’ service by utilising tropes from the much-loved John Hughes film.

Cast as Matthew Broderick’s titular character, Keery recreates Broderick racing home in the final scene of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in order to arrive there before his parents – meaning that he jumps from garden to garden, down the middle of a street (where original Ferris Bueller star Alan Ruck makes a cameo driving a car) and, finally, leaps from a child’s trampoline to arrive at his own house just in time.

The twist with Keery’s take, however, sees him arriving just before the Domino’s delivery driver does.

Watch the advert below.

Keery’s character on Stranger Things – whose second season is currently in production – has been compared to another figure from a cult TV show. Back in September, fans of Stranger Things and Parks & Recreation rejoiced after Keery met Ben Schwartz, who plays Jean-Ralphio on Parks & Rec, and confirmed a long-held fan theory.