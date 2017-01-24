‘Stranger Things’ figurines including Eleven and Barb unveiled

The demogorgon doesn't look quite as terrifying when it's just 4-inches tall.

A new line of Stranger Things figurines featuring the cast of the hit Netflix show has been unveiled.

The models, produced by Funko, stand at 3¾ inches tall and include Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, the dangerous Demogorgon and even Barb. There are also two version of Eleven, one with her shoplifted box of Eggos and another of her disguised in a blonde wig.

Meanwhile, new details about the plot of the second season have emerged.

Actor David Harbour who plays Chief Of Police Jim Hopper in the sci-fi Netflix series revealed that the addition of Sean Astin’s character creates a new love triangle.

“We have Sean Astin… he’s Winona’s new boyfriend… much to the chagrin to the Chief of Police,” he told Hollylife Life.

“It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year, like Will has come back,” he added. “There are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened. So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

Netflix confirmed the second instalment of the Golden Globe-nominated show with a teaser video in August but is yet to announce a release date.