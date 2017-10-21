Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard fires agent over past sexual abuse claims

Tyler Grasham is currently on leave pending an internal investigation.

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, has parted ways with agent Tyler Grasham due to claims of sexual abuse.

As The Hollywood Reporter report, Grasham has been accused of sexually assaulting numerous aspiring male actor, including actor/filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman.

APA, the agency Grasham worked for, has released a statement saying: “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter”.

Wolfhard, in the meantime, has yet to sign with a new agency but multiple agencies are pursuing the actor after his breakout performance in ‘Stranger Things’ and, more recently, ‘IT‘.

This week has seen the entertainment industry become very vocal bout the historical reputation of men in Hollywood abusing their power, namely the allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, the film producer sacked from his company following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Read more: Women from the world of music and entertainment share experiences of sexual harassment for #MeToo campaign

Lipman took to Facebook to share a story of being allegedly assaulted by Grasham, writing: “[he] fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me. [He’d] have his friends drunkenly call me and berate me,”

Grasham allegedly organised a smear campaign in order to “out” the actor (Lipman, who is gay, wasn’t out at the time of the incident) “I didn’t do anything at the time. I was young and desperately wanted acceptance within the industry”.

Tom Jones recently spoke up to shed a light on how men can also be assaulted and abused sexually in the entertainment industry.