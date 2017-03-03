‘Stranger Things’’ Gaten Matarazzo launches charity t-shirt campaign

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has launched his own Ghostbusters inspired t-shirt design in a charity campaign for Cleidocranial Dysplasia charity CCD Smiles.

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the show, suffers from the disability which affects the development of bones and teeth.

In a bid to raise money and awareness for the issue, the young actor has designed a t-shirt that combines his own face with Dustin’s recognisable hat from Stranger Things on the classic Ghostbusters logo.

Matarazzo wrote on Twitter: “Yo Dudes! Get my new shirt at http://www.represent.com/gaten and help me raise awareness and funds for #ccdsmiles 2 weeks only! Thank you all!!” See the post below.

The t-shirt is $24.99 and available for two weeks only. Get yours here.

The Stranger Things actor has spoken about his disability in the past. In a recent interview with Jonathan Ross, Matarazzo told the presenter: “I just want to raise awareness for it, and let people know that it’s not something that you should be afraid of showing.” He also revealed on BBC 5 Live that he has been passed over for acting roles in the past due to his disability. In Stranger Things, Dustin shares the same condition.

Matarazzo recently revealed in an interview the real reason for Winona Ryder’s dramatic facial expressions at the SAG Awards ceremony.

Matarazzo’s Dustin will return in October when Stranger Things comes back for a second season.

