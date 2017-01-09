‘Stranger Things’ kids rap and bring back Barb at Golden Globe Awards

The show's young cast members helped to open the prestigious Hollywood awards ceremony last night (January 8).

The Stranger Things kids provided one of last night’s highlights at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Four members of the show’s cast – Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp – helped to open the annual awards ceremony with a rap skit which ended with cult character Barb (played by Shannon Purser) seemingly being resurrected.

Watch the re-emergence of Barb sketch (which nods to Hollywood swimming icon Esther Williams) below.

Stranger Things failed to convert its pair of nominations into victories at last night’s Golden Globes, but winners included musical comedy film La La Land, which swept the board with seven wins, and British actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Claire Foy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech. She also paid tribute to late actress and friend Carrie Fisher.

Laurie also took a sly dig at the President-Elect as he collected his acting award for BBC One miniseries The Night Manager.

Meanwhile, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night.

Stranger Things will return for a second season on Netflix this August with a host of new cast members.