You’re gonna want this new ‘Stranger Things’ Monopoly

Christmas lists at the ready

With the dust settling on Stranger Things 2, now’s the time to start thinking about how you’re gonna wile away the hours until the third season arrives. Here’s the perfect way to spend that time – Stranger Things Monopoly.

Available to pre-order from Zavvi or Forbidden Planet, the board game allows players to speed around Hawkins, Indiana on specially-created bike-shaped tokens (as well as a sneaker and a camera).

Elsewhere, Walkie-Talkie and Blinking Lights cards replace Community Chest and Chance cards, while Forts and Hideouts replace houses and hotels.

Stranger Things Monopoly will be available in all UK retailers on 30 November 2017.

Recently, the Stranger Things soundtrack was released on special edition vinyl boxsets.

The hit series’ second instalment dropped on October 27 – featuring typically-lush synth soundscapes and 80s sparkle from composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, three vinyl editions of the soundtrack have been unveiled – allowing fans to re-enter the Upside Down.

Coming January 12 through Invada Records, the collection will be available in three versions – each featuring beautiful artwork by Kyle Lambert and a gatefold design, ‘Hopper in the Pumpkin Patch’. On offer is a standard 180 gram black vinyl, a ‘Crystal Clear Vinyl’ and a ‘Purple Crystal Vinyl’, with the latter being an online exclusive.

Invada Records posted on Twitter that pre-sale information would be announced “soon”.