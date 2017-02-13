New ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 photos revealed

Netflix show returns at Halloween

New images from Stranger Things season two have been revealed.

The hit Netflix series will return on Halloween (October 31), with a teaser trailer released during the Super Bowl.

Now Netflix has released new stills from the upcoming season, one of which features the new character of Max (played by Sadie Sink).

A press release reads: “A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins”.

These images follow the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, which features several members of the cast, including what Eleven might look like in season two.

Details recently emerged about the plot in season two with co-creator Matt Duffer explaining that the character of Will Byers – who went missing in season one – now “seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down – the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Byers’ mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), is now dating an old high school classmate, Bob (played by The Goonies’ Sean Astin) and is “trying to mask a lot,” according to Ryder. “I think she’s made this choice with Bob because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.”