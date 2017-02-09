‘Stranger Things’ season 2 plot revealed

Netflix show returns at Halloween

The first few details about the plot of Stranger Things season two have been revealed.

The Stranger Things cast appear on the cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, with its front cover suggesting what Eleven might look like in the upcoming season.

Now, the publication has unveiled the basic premise of season two, with co-creator Matt Duffer explaining that the character of Will Byers – who went missing in season one – now “seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Byers’ mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), is now dating an old high school classmate, Bob (played by The Goonies’ Sean Astin) and is “trying to mask a lot,” according to Ryder. “I think she’s made this choice with Bob because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.”

David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, adds of his character: “It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say, ‘This did happen and this didn’t happen.’ He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to, having to lie and cover things up.”

Meanwhile, Mike and Nancy mourn the assumed deaths of Eleven and Barb, with Ross Duffer explaining: “[Nancy] and Mike are both the most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone. They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

New characters such as brother and sister Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink) are also detailed. Max “attracts romantic interest” from Lucas and Dustin, while Billy appears to be more of a baddie. Matt Duffer says: “Stephen King always has really great human villains. The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that.”

Dustin adopts a pet that is “obviously not from this planet or this dimension,” while the report also hints at the return of Eleven.

Matt Duffer goes on to state that there’s “still a major amount of otherworldly forces causing trouble”, with the show “exploring different kinds of horror” this time around.

The hit Netflix series will return for season two at Halloween (October 31), with a teaser trailer released at the weekend during the Super Bowl (scroll below to watch).

