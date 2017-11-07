‘Stranger Things’ star Shannon Purser defends Finn Wolfhard following online criticism

Wolfhard was also supported by 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner after he reportedly didn't stop to greet fans outside his hotel

Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser has defended her co-star Finn Wolfhard after the actor was criticised online for failing to greet fans outside his hotel.

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the hugely-popular Netflix show, was recently captured on film walking in to his hotel without stopping to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans who had assembled outside the building. The original video of Wolfhard has since been deleted.

Purser has been among the prominent names to defend Wolfhard following the circulation of the video, which had drawn some criticism online. Writing on Twitter, Purser – who plays Barb – said: “Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he’s human and he needs breaks too.”

Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will Byers in Stranger Things, echoed Purser’s sentiments in a reply to her string of tweets.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also came to Wolfhard’s defence following the circulation of the video, writing: “Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the Stranger Things kids’ hotels etc, and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird.

“A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop.”

Last weekend, Wolfhard was among a host of stars to perform at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl which paid tribute to Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.