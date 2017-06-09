‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack to be released on cassette

S U R V I V E's score from the cult Netflix show was released on vinyl last year

The Stranger Things soundtrack is to be released on cassette tape.

The score, composed by Austin band S U R V I V E, was released on vinyl last year.

Lakeshore Records have created the release, which will come with cardboard slip-on sleeves and cases made to look like VHS tapes, as FACT reports.

The tape will be released on July 14 and will be available exclusively from Urban Outfitters. Check out images of the release below.

Earlier this year, the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2 was released.

The first taster of the hotly-anticipated Netflix show aired during Super Bowl LI on February 5. It also contained the words ‘Halloween’, suggesting that the show will land on October 31.

In it, we see Will, Lucas, Mike and Dustin dressed in Ghostbusters outfits and a newer, bigger monster. Watch below.