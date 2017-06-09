‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack to be released on cassette
S U R V I V E's score from the cult Netflix show was released on vinyl last year
The Stranger Things soundtrack is to be released on cassette tape.
The score, composed by Austin band S U R V I V E, was released on vinyl last year.
Lakeshore Records have created the release, which will come with cardboard slip-on sleeves and cases made to look like VHS tapes, as FACT reports.
The tape will be released on July 14 and will be available exclusively from Urban Outfitters. Check out images of the release below.
Read more: Stranger Things season 2: Release dates, cast, trailers and everything you need to know
Earlier this year, the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2 was released.
The first taster of the hotly-anticipated Netflix show aired during Super Bowl LI on February 5. It also contained the words ‘Halloween’, suggesting that the show will land on October 31.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) features briefly in the trailer, though fans had previously speculated that her role in season 2 could be smaller.
In August 2016, Netflix announced that the sci-fi drama would return with new episodes in 2017 following the success of the show. Although texecutive producer Shawn Levy confirmed that filming is still under way, more information is slowly become evident about where the new episodes will take us.
Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, recently hinted that his character could become a demogorgon in Stranger Things season 2, and it was recently confirmed that several new cast members would join the fold, including The Goonies Sean Astin.