‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton detained at airport for cocaine possession

The Yorkshire-born actor, who plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix show, was denied entry to the US at LAX on Thursday (October 26)

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton was detained at LAX Airport in LA on Thursday (October 26) after reportedly being found to be in possession of cocaine.

Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix show (which released its hotly-anticipated second season yesterday), was denied entry to the US by airport officials after traces of the drug were allegedly discovered in his luggage.

Law enforcement officials told The Hollywood Reporter that Heaton admitted the consumption of drugs to them, but he was not arrested.

He was then denied entry to the US – forcing him to miss the premiere of Stranger Things‘ second season – and was reportedly put on a plane back to London.

Speaking to THR, branch chief of strategic media engagement for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Jaime Ruiz said: “Foreign nationals may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession. CBP officers treat all international travellers with integrity, respect and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security.”

