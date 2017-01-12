Did ‘Stranger Things’ steal its theme song from a Red Hot Chili Peppers collaborator?

The Film Critic Hulk has pointed out the similarities between the Netflix show's theme and a song by Cliff Martinez

The originality of the Stranger Things theme song has been questioned online, with comparisons being made to a song composed three years earlier by Red Hot Chili Peppers collaborator Cliff Martinez.

The show, which was a huge success for Netflix last year after its debut season premiered on the streaming service, has been especially praised for its soundtrack, which was composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the band S U R V I V E.

However, the originality of the piece of music that became the theme song for Stranger Things has now been questioned on social media. Prominent internet film personality Film Critic Hulk first made the claim, comparing the theme song with the Cliff Martinez song ‘Wanna Fight’, which appeared on the soundtrack to the 2013 film Only God Forgives. [via Geek]

Listen to the Stranger Things theme and the Martinez song, included in Film Critic Hulk’s tweet, below.

Martinez first came to prominence as the second drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, playing and recording with the band between 1983-6. He was replaced briefly by D.H. Peligro before current drummer Chad Smith came in, and Martinez went on to become a composer and musician, writing music for films such as Drive, Traffic, and Sex, Lies and Videotape.