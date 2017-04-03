Stream the ‘Big Little Lies’ soundtrack

HBO show concluded last night (April 2)

The official soundtrack to HBO show Big Little Lies is now streaming online.

Big Little Lies stars an ensemble cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern. It focuses on a group of parents in Monterey, California and the drama surrounding their lives – which ultimately leads to a murder of one of the characters.

Its soundtrack features songs used in the show, including tracks by Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges, Villagers, Alabama Shakes, Martha Wainwright, Charles Bradley, Daniel Agee, Irma Thomas, Ituana and Zoe Kravitz covering Elvis Presley’s ‘Don’t’.

There’s also an unofficial playlist called ‘Chloe’s iPod’, which collects all the songs played by the young character of Chloe in the show.

Big Little Lies (Music From The HBO Limited Series) Big Little Lies (Music From The HBO Limited Series), an album by Various Artists on Spotify

The show’s first season concluded last night (April 2), with it hasn’t yet been announced whether it will return for a second season.

However, Witherspoon recently said of the possibility of a second season: “One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a season 2. We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.”