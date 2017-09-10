The entertainer died in August

The ballroom professionals of Strictly Come Dancing have paid tribute to former presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth. The iconic TV host and entertainer died last month at the age of 89.

During the opening night of the 15th series of the dancing competition, the professional dancers performed a ballroom routine in honour of the late presenter.

The performers ended the routine by adopting Sir Bruce’s signature pose. See the full routine and the Strictly tributes below:

Co-presenter Tess Daly was visibly moved as she addressed the audience following the performance: “What a routine. He would have loved that. And our thoughts are with his dear wife Winnie, his children, his grandchildren and his great granchildren.” She added, “Everyone, and I mean everyone, at Strictly, is thinking of you.”

Sir Bruce presented Strictly Come Dancing for ten years, starting with the programme’s debut in 2004. He formally stepped down from the live show in 2014.