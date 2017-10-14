Supermarket Sweep is returning to TV

Supermarket Sweep is to return to TV after a 10-year break.

The gameshow finds members of the public dashing around a fake supermarket to compete in the speed-shopping stakes; it first aired on ITV from 1993-2001 and had a six-month return in 2007.

Fremantle Media, who produce The Price is Right and Family Feud, recently bought the rights to the format and are planning to “update the show” to make it “relevant for a 21st century audience.” It is unknown whether the show’s original presenter, Dale Winton, will return.

A statement by Fremantle Media’s Vasha Wallace ran: “The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite gameshow which has travelled with such success over the years. Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience… given the interest we’ve had already we’re confident that everyone will be as excited for its return as we are.”