BBC yet to confirm second season of Tom Hardy’s ‘Taboo’

The period drama's first season concluded in the UK on Saturday (February 25)

The BBC have yet to confirm whether they will commission a second season of the Tom Hardy-created period drama Taboo.

The show, which follows James Delaney (Hardy) as he returns to England in 1814 following a mysterious stint in Africa, was co-created by its leading actor, his father Chips and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It debuted in the UK on the BBC back in January, and the final episode of its debut season was broadcast on Saturday (February 25).

However, plans for a second season of Taboo have been rocked by the revelation that the BBC have not yet decided on whether to recommission the show. The corporation told The Radio Times ahead of the first season finale that “no decision had been made” regarding the return of Taboo, though they were keen to stress that it hadn’t been ruled out entirely.

Sources have reported that the BBC are concerned about the drop in ratings suffered by Taboo since its premiere back in January – while it opened with 4.8 million viewers, last week’s penultimate episode of the season only pulled in 3.29 million. iPlayer ratings were more impressive, however, with 2.8 million requests on the BBC’s catch-up service for Taboo‘s first episode alone – making it the second-most popular catch-up show in January.

It is also thought that the availability of key members of Taboo‘s cast – including Tom Hollander, Stephen Graham and Hardy himself – may play a part in the decision to commission a second season.

Despite the speculation about its future, co-creator Knight recently revealed that at least two more seasons of Taboo have been planned.

It was reported last month, meanwhile, that Hardy has suffered a possible £2 million loss from making Taboo.