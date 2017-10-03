‘Takeshi’s Castle’ to return to TV with Jonathan Ross as commentator

Craig Charles will not be involved in the gameshow's comeback

Takeshi’s Castle is to return to TV screens in the UK, but the new episodes will be without the commentary of Craig Charles.

The series first aired in the UK in 2002. It ran until the beginning of 2004 and was rebooted for one series in 2013. Charles was not involved in that reboot either, with the narration provided by CBBC presenters Dick and Dom.

Now, Digital Spy reports Takeshi’s Castle will return once again on Comedy Central. It will be shot in Thailand, were 100 members of the public will take on obstacle courses as they attempt to storm the castle.

Jonathan Ross has been confirmed to be taking over the role of commentator for the new series.

Louise Holmes, Comedy Central UK’s Vice President, General Manager, said: “Takeshi’s Castle is the gold standard of physical game shows and we can’t wait to bring the delightful mayhem of this show back to the UK with this new series.

“Jonathan’s comedic brilliance will add a fresh level of funny to this well-loved format for both original fans and hopefully, a whole new generation of ‘Keshi-heads’.”

Meanwhile, another vintage gameshow could also be making a comeback. Former Fun House host Pat Sharp appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this summer alongside twins Melanie and Martina who were also a part of the show.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, Sharp said to get the programme “back on telly would be great.”

He also discussed the current crowdfunding project to help create a live experience of the show, similar to the one The Crystal Maze launched in 2016.

“We thought we’d now make a live adult attraction for people who wanted to always be on the kids’ show, but never could because there were only a few people on there,” Sharp said. “Now you can go along and you guys can play.”