Teri Hatcher to play villain in ‘Supergirl’ series

Hatcher is heading back to her superhero days

Teri Hatcher has been cast as the villain in the upcoming series of Supergirl.

Hatcher played reporter Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997.

According to TV Line, Hatcher “will appear in multiple episodes of Supergirl; character details are scarce, but she’ll eventually become the season’s big villain.”

Dean Cain who starred alongside Hatcher on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman also features in the Supergirl series as Kara’s adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers.

“No offence to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane,” Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg announced.

“To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, [executive producer] Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”

In addition to the original Supergirl Helen Slater recurring as Kara’s adopted mum Eliza, Smallville‘s Laura Vandervoort has also appeared as Indigo, while Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter has played US president Olivia Marsdin.

In 2016, Clerks director Kevin Smith revealed that he wanted to direct the Supergirl series.

Smith, who has also directed an episode of DC Comics show The Flash, explained how he would merge the worlds of the two shows in a cameo.

On his own Fat Man On Batman podcast, Smith said: “I’ll go [direct Arrow] in a heartbeat if they’re like ‘Hey man, you want to come up?’ … I’ve already heard whispers of Supergirl as well. I would love to go up there, especially now that it’s on CW so you get to cross-reference the other shows.”

Of his idea to cameo Flash in Supergirl, he said: “Just borrow Grant for like a scene and run in and give her ice cream.”