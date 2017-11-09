LAPD opens investigation after Terry Crews files police report alleging sexual assault

The robbery/homicide division of the department is now dealing with the case, which opened yesterday (November 8)

The LAPD have opened an investigation after actor Terry Crews filed a police report claiming that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood agent.

Crews, who stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, publicly voiced the allegations for the first time last month, tweeting that a “high-level Hollywood executive” had “groped my privates” at a party last year.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” he recalled in the first of a series of tweets. “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.

“My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy,” the actor and former pro football player later wrote on Twitter. “He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews also revealed that the ‘executive’ had “called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did.”

The LAPD’s robbery/homicide division, which also handles sex crimes, is now looking after the case after an investigation into Crews’ claims was officially opened yesterday (November 8).

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the suspect in Crews’ police report is believed to be WME agent Adam Venit, who was put on leave from the agency after the allegations surfaced last month.

Venit does not represent Crews, but he does represent the likes of Eddie Murphy, Diane Keaton and Russell Brand.