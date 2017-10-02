Thanks to Rick and Morty, McDonald’s is bringing back Szechuan sauce for one day only

Rejoice, Rick, it's happening!

McDonald’s has announced it is bringing back its near-mythical Szechuan dipping sauce – for one day only.

The rare Maccy D’s condiment was originally introduced in 1998 as a tie-in with the Disney animated movie Mulan. It was all but forgotten until the season three premiere of Rick And Morty, when Rick told Morty: “I’m driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget Sauce. That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want that McNugget Szechuan sauce.”

Following the Rick And Morty joke, fans mounted various online campaigns urging Maccy D’s to bring back the 20-year-old dipping sauce. Now McDonald’s has finally granted their wish.

Szechuan sauce is actually being (temporarily) revived to help promote the chain’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders product. The fast food giant wrote on its website: “We’re giving away 1,000 limited-edition, hand numbered, screen-printed posters for all 10 sauces in our legendary lineup — including Szechuan Sauce.”

McDonald’s then added: “In addition, after nearly 20 years (and perhaps a bit of time travel) we’re even doing the impossible… On Oct 7, together with the collectible sauce-themed posters, we’re also giving away a one-time only, limited-edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants. And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited!”

At the moment, McDonald’s has only confirmed Szechuan sauce will return to select stores in the US. Check out the full list of participating stores here.