Full list of nominations for BAFTA TV Awards 2017

'Stranger Things, 'Game Of Thrones' and 'Damilola: Our Loved Boy' all earn nominations too.

The Crown is frontrunner for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards with five nominations.

Four of its cast will compete for acting prizes: Claire Foy, John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Matt Kirby. The Netflix hit is also nominated in the drama series category.

Fleabag, which was recently named Best TV Series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, picks up three nominations. Damilola: Our Loved Boy also receives three nominations, including a nod in the single drama category.

Stranger Things will compete against The Night Of, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Transparent and The Night Of for the international award.

Game Of Thrones is snubbed in that category, but the show’s ‘Battle Of The Bastards’ is nominated for Virgin TV’s Must See Moment.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Steve Coogan and David Mitchell all earn acting nominations too.

This year’s BAFTA TV Awards take place in London on May 14. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Leading actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Supporting actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango In Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Supporting actor

Daniel Mays – Line Of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle

Female performance in a comedy programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Phoebe Waller Bridge – Fleabag

Drama series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley

War & Peace

Single drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola: Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Mini-series

The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness For The Prosecution

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

International

The Night Of

The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Stranger Things

Transparent

Entertainment programme

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe

Cunk On Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Scripted comedy

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are?

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

Current affairs

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)

Three Days of Terror – The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)

Unarmed Black Male (This World)

Single documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough

How To Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Factual series

24 Hours In Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe

Kids On The Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

Reality and constructed factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

Specialist factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry All Man

Planet Earth II

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire

Sport

The Open – Sky Sports 1

RIO 2016 Olympics – BBC Sport/BBC One

RIO 2016 Paralympics Production Team – Channel 4

Six Nations – England v Wales

Live event

The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration