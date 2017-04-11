Full list of nominations for BAFTA TV Awards 2017
'Stranger Things, 'Game Of Thrones' and 'Damilola: Our Loved Boy' all earn nominations too.
The Crown is frontrunner for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards with five nominations.
Four of its cast will compete for acting prizes: Claire Foy, John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Matt Kirby. The Netflix hit is also nominated in the drama series category.
Fleabag, which was recently named Best TV Series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, picks up three nominations. Damilola: Our Loved Boy also receives three nominations, including a nod in the single drama category.
Stranger Things will compete against The Night Of, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Transparent and The Night Of for the international award.
Game Of Thrones is snubbed in that category, but the show’s ‘Battle Of The Bastards’ is nominated for Virgin TV’s Must See Moment.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Steve Coogan and David Mitchell all earn acting nominations too.
This year’s BAFTA TV Awards take place in London on May 14. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Leading actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley
Leading actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Supporting actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango In Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Supporting actor
Daniel Mays – Line Of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager
Entertainment performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Male performance in a comedy programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle
Female performance in a comedy programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk On Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller Bridge – Fleabag
Drama series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley
War & Peace
Single drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola: Our Loved Boy
Murdered By My Father
NW
Mini-series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
National Treasure
The Secret
The Witness For The Prosecution
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
International
The Night Of
The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Stranger Things
Transparent
Entertainment programme
Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe
Cunk On Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Scripted comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are?
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins
Current affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)
Three Days of Terror – The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)
Unarmed Black Male (This World)
Single documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough
How To Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Factual series
24 Hours In Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe
Kids On The Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
Reality and constructed factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Specialist factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry All Man
Planet Earth II
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire
Sport
The Open – Sky Sports 1
RIO 2016 Olympics – BBC Sport/BBC One
RIO 2016 Paralympics Production Team – Channel 4
Six Nations – England v Wales
Live event
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration