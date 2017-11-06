Watch a new trailer for ‘The Crown’ season 2

Show returns to Netflix on December 8

A new trailer has been released for the second season of Netflix’s The Crown. Scroll below to watch.

The show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), with the show’s first season airing late last year and documenting the years between her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, to 1955 and the dissolution of Princess Margaret’s engagement. With a budget of over $100 million, it is the most expensive TV show ever made.

Season two of The Crown is set to pick up where the first left off. “As Queen Elizabeth’s marriage and empire crumbles around her, she must do what is required to ensure the British monarchy survives,” reads a synopsis for the show’s return.

This new trailer introduces Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour as John F and Jackie Kennedy and hints at infidelity on the part of Prince Philip (Matt Smith). “You married a wild spirit,” Foy’s Elizabeth is told. “Trying to tame him is no use.”

Watch below. The Crown returns to Netflix on December 8.

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman is set to take over the reigns from Claire Foy for the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

Seasons three and four are set to focus on the Queen at a later stage in life. Colman’s involvement comes as part of the show’s original plan to run over 60 episodes, with new actors being cast every two seasons.