‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ to return for new anniversary series

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is set to return for a brand new series to mark its 40th anniversary.

The radio comedy debuted in 1978 and went on to spawn a range of novels, comic books, TV series and the 2005 feature film, which starred Martin Freeman and Zooey Deschanel.

Douglas Adams’ comedy is now set to return to BBC Radio 4 for a sixth series, which will adapt the series’ sixth novel And Another Thing, which was written by Eoin Colfer in 2009 after being commissioned by Adams’ estate. The new series will be titled The Hitchhiker‘s Guide To The Galaxy: Hexagonal Phase.

The new series will reunite actors from across The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy‘s radio, stage and TV adaptations, including Simon Jones (who plays Arthur), Geoffrey McGivern (Ford Prefect), Mark Wing-Davey (Zaphod Beeblebrox) and Sandra Dickinson (Trillian). Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) and John Lloyd will also be joining the cast for the new batch of episodes.

Speaking about the new series, Jones said: “It seems extraordinary that it’s been 40 years since we recorded the first pilot episode for BBC Radio; how modest were our expectations then, and how amazing a worldwide phenomenon it became, and continues to be.

“I never expected to still be searching for a decent cup of tea and some kind of answer to Life, the Universe and Everything almost a lifetime later. Still, the dressing-gown and towel may be a little threadbare, like my hair, but my voice, much to my surprise, hasn’t changed a decibel, and despite years in America, I can still talk Arthur’s ‘indignant-posh’.”

The sixth series of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will air on BBC Radio 4 in spring 2018.