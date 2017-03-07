The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off series has now been delayed

It's being steered by two members of the 'This Is Us' creative team.

The mooted How I Met Your Mother spin-off series appears to have been delayed.

The spin-off is being steered by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who had until now been serving as co-executive producers and writers on another hit US series, This Is Us.

However, Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have now been promoted to showrunners on This Is Us, meaning the How I Met Your Mother spin-off will be placed “on the back burner”, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Aptaker and Berger’s spin-off is the second attempt to continue the How I Met Your Mother franchise. In 2014, when the original show ended after nine seasons, a spin-off called How I Met Your Dad was immediately ordered by CBS. A pilot starring Greta Gerwig was filmed but never aired.

In that same year, show bosses were forced to apologise following allegations of racism in the hit US comedy.

The series came under fire for an episode which saw stars Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders and Alyson Hannigan playing kung-fu film stars – and using ‘yellowface’ to do so.

The episode was slammed by viewers, who started using the hashtag “#HowIMetYourRacism” on Twitter. Showrunner Carter Bays then tweeted an apology, writing: “With Monday’s episode, we set out to make a silly and unabashedly immature homage to Kung Fu movies, a genre we’ve always loved. But along the way we offended people. We’re deeply sorry, and we’re grateful to everyone who spoke up to make us aware of it.”

Bays went on to say: “We try to make a show that’s universal, that anyone can watch and enjoy. We fell short of that this week, and feel terrible about it. To everyone we offended, I hope we can regain your friendship, and end this series on a note of goodwill. Thanks.”