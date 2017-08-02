Could ‘The Inbetweeners’ return for new episodes?

Star Greg Davies shares his thoughts on a potential reunion series or film

Inbetweeners star Greg Davies has commented on speculation that the hit show could return in the future.

After actor Joe Thomas – who played Simon on the show – recently said that he would “jump at any chance” to work with the cast and crew of the much-loved comedy again, Davies – who portrayed sixth form head Mr Gilbert – has now shared his thoughts in an interview with The Sun.

“I loved being in The Inbetweeners but it’s reached a natural conclusion,” Davies said. “I’ve never contemplated [a return] because I know it’s not an option. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Davies – who also plays a teacher in Man Down – went on to discuss the idea of him being typecast. “There’s an element of authoritative figures I get offered because I guess Gilbert would’ve contributed to that, but I’m also physically big,” he said.

“It’s a case of writing what you know. But I won’t play another teacher. After The Inbetweeners I contemplated making [Man Down character] Dan in to something else. But the more the writing process went on the more I realised I was just missing a trick. It would be silly not to use these feelings I know. There’s a truth to it. Children are entertaining and chaotic.”

The sitcom originally ran for three seasons on E4 between 2008 and 2010, chronicling the misadventures of four sixth-form friends at a suburban school. The series spawned two spin-off films, which came out in 2011 and 2014 respectively.