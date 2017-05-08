‘The Inbetweeners” Joe Thomas: “I would jump at any chance to work with those guys again”
The Damon Beesley and Iain Morris-created sitcom ran for three seasons and spawned two spin-off films between 2008-2014
The Inbetweeners‘ Joe Thomas – who played Simon on the show – has said that he would “jump at any chance” to work with the cast and crew of the much-loved comedy again.
The Damon Beesley and Iain Morris-created sitcom originally ran for three seasons on E4 between 2008 and 2010, chronicling the misadventures of four sixth-form friends at a suburban school. The series spawned two spin-off films, which came out in 2011 and 2014 respectively.
While the cast have typically dismissed any speculation of a future reunion – with the excuse that they’re all “grown-up” often proffered in interviews – rumours regarding the return of the show have nonetheless continued to circulate in recent years.
Asked about the possibility of a reunion of The Inbetweeners, Thomas didn’t rule out a revival – but did stipulate that they were too old to do anything set in a school.
“I think that we are definitely too old now to do anything that is set in a sixth form,” the actor told The Sun. “If it’s the case that you want to do a show about some sixth formers then obviously we can’t be involved in that, with the best will in the world. But we could do the originals ten years down the line, married with kids.
“I mean, we can do that now. I would jump at any chance to work with those guys again — in any context, really.”
Meanwhile, Thomas is set to reunite with fellow Inbetweener James Buckley (who played Jay Cartwright) for the forthcoming new BBC series White Gold.