‘The Inbetweeners” Joe Thomas: “I would jump at any chance to work with those guys again”

The Damon Beesley and Iain Morris-created sitcom ran for three seasons and spawned two spin-off films between 2008-2014

The Inbetweeners‘ Joe Thomas – who played Simon on the show – has said that he would “jump at any chance” to work with the cast and crew of the much-loved comedy again.

The Damon Beesley and Iain Morris-created sitcom originally ran for three seasons on E4 between 2008 and 2010, chronicling the misadventures of four sixth-form friends at a suburban school. The series spawned two spin-off films, which came out in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

While the cast have typically dismissed any speculation of a future reunion – with the excuse that they’re all “grown-up” often proffered in interviews – rumours regarding the return of the show have nonetheless continued to circulate in recent years.

Asked about the possibility of a reunion of The Inbetweeners, Thomas didn’t rule out a revival – but did stipulate that they were too old to do anything set in a school.

“I think that we are ­definitely too old now to do anything that is set in a sixth form,” the actor told The Sun. “If it’s the case that you want to do a show about some sixth formers then obviously we can’t be involved in that, with the best will in the world. But we could do the ­originals ten years down the line, married with kids.

“I mean, we can do that now. I would jump at any chance to work with those guys again — in any context, really.”

Meanwhile, Thomas is set to reunite with fellow Inbetweener James Buckley (who played Jay Cartwright) for the forthcoming new BBC series White Gold.