It's been dubbed the 'new Making A Murderer'

Netflix has shared a trailer for an upcoming true-crime documentary series called The Keepers, a show that’s already being dubbed the new Making A Murderer.

The Keepers will be a seven-part series, premiering on the streaming service on May 19. The film was directed by Ryan White (Serena, The Case Against 8) and produced by Film 45 and Tripod Media. White, Jessica Hargrave, Josh Braun, Ben Cotner, Jason Spingarn-Koff and Lisa Nishimura serve as executive producers.

The film looks at the alleged corruption of police and the Catholic church in the US city of Baltimore, focussing on the 1969 murder of a local nun named Sister Cathy. It is claimed that Cathy was killed because she was ready to expose instances of sexual abuse by members of the church.

“The story is not the nun’s killing,” a woman says at the end of the trailer. “The story is the cover-up of the nun’s story”.

Watch the trailer in full beneath.

Meanwhile, a second season of Making A Murderer is expected to air this year.

Although Netflix’s VP of original content said the next series will arrive this year, she couldn’t be specific about a date. “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as the story continues to unfold,” Cindy Holland told USA Today.

“We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming,” she added.