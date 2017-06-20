‘The League of Gentlemen’ is officially returning

You'll never leave....

Cult TV show ‘The League of Gentlemen’ is set to officially return after writer Reece Shearsmith announced that he was working on a script for the warped sitcom’s revival.

The show, which follows the lives of residents in the bizarre village of Royston Vasey, originally aired on BBC 2 between 1999 and 2002, before a full-length film was released in 2005.

Now, the show’s revival has been confirmed, after talk emerged of an anniversary special earlier this year.

Posting on Twitter, Reece Shearsmith wrote: “Fun and strange to be writing “The League of Gentlemen” again. Evidently it’s true, we’ll never leave.’

Referencing one of the show’s most notable catchphrases, one fan wrote: “A local show? For local people?? Count me in.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Another said: “Oh my gosh, this is the most exciting thing ever. I cannot wait to watch.”

During its time on air, The League of Gentlemen won a BAFTA award, a Royal Television Society Award, and was praised for its dark and warped humour.

More recently, Reece Shearsmith teamed up with co-star Steve Pemberton for acclaimed BBC show Inside No.9, which features a slew of dark, self contained tales in half hour episodes.

The show, which first aired in 2014,debuted its third series earlier this year.