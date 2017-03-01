Production progresses on reported Spielberg/Tom Hanks HBO miniseries ‘The Mighty Eighth’

The project has been in the pipeline for some time, with a teaser trailer first emerging in 2014

Preparations for the production of the much-anticipated WW2 miniseries The Mighty Eighth are reportedly progressing, with its writers reportedly scouting filming locations in England.

The HBO-produced project has been in the pipeline for a number of years, with a teaser trailer even being released way back in 2014. It is thought that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks – who were both involved in two other major HBO WW2 productions, Band of Brothers and Pacific – are closely attached to The Mighty Eighth, which will depict the US Eighth Air Force’s bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

Updates on its production have been slim in recent years, with the project – reportedly set to be a 10-episode miniseries – seemingly disappearing from view after the release of that much-hyped 2014 teaser trailer.

However, preparations for The Mighty Eighth now appear to be back underway after it was reported that the writers behind the project had been visiting possible shooting locations in Suffolk last week.

The makers behind the crowdfunded independent film Magpie tweeted on Saturday (February 25) that they’d been visited by The Mighty Eighth‘s writers, who also confirmed to Magpie that the miniseries was “still to be filmed.” They also revealed that the HBO crew were interested in filming at Horham’s Red Feather Club in Suffolk.

While his involvement in The Mighty Eighth is still unclear, it is known that Hanks is currently writing his first book.