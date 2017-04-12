Watch the terrifying first trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’ TV series

As well as King's original novella, the new show will also be based on the 2007 movie adaptation

The first trailer for the forthcoming television adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Mist has been released.

As well as King’s novella, the new show will also be based on the 2007 sci-fi horror film of the same name, which was directed by The Walking Dead‘s Frank Darabont. Walking Dead castmembers Jeffrey DeMunn, Juan Gabriel Pareja, Laurie Holden and Melissa McBride starred in the film, as did Toby Jones.

The new adaptation, which will air on Spike in the US, will debut on June 22, and follows the premise of King’s original novella – a strange mist rolls into an American town, causing a distinct change in people – but adds a new cast of characters.

The new version of The Mist has been created by Christian Torpe, who explained why he had deviated from the version of events portrayed in the 2007 film in a new interview.

“I wanted to be respectful to the source material, but my feeling was there was already a great adaptation out there by Frank Darabont,” Torpe told Entertainment Weekly. “The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story.”

