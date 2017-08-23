The most viewed Netflix Original shows have been revealed

The results might surprise you

Independent research has shown what are purportedly the most popular Netflix Original shows.

The streaming service has grown its original output substantially over recent years. Chief Financial Officer David Wells said last year the company’s aim for the future is for half of the content on the service to fall under the Netflix Originals category.

According to Jumpshot, a marketing analytics company, 13 Reasons Why was the most watched original show in the first 30 days after its premiere. The top five was completed by Daredevil season two, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Surprisingly, Stranger Things only came in seventh on the list. However, as Variety points out, it had the lowest week-on-week decline in viewers. 13 Reasons Why was the only show to see its viewing numbers rise week-on-week.

Orange Is The New Black season five was the least-viewed Netflix Original show, coming behind Fuller House season two and Master Of None season two.

Meanwhile, Netflix revealed the first trailer for The Punisher last week.

The teaser trailer shows the first glimpse at that series, with the dark video showing Frank Castle smashing things with a hammer and indulging in some killing. An ominous voiceover narrates the clip, saying: “All the things that I’d done. Memories, they never hurt me. The past is more than memories. It’s the devil you sold your soul to.

“He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”