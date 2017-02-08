Watch a teaser trailer for ‘The OA’ season 2

Netflix sci-fi show will return

Netflix has confirmed that The OA will return for a second season. Watch a teaser video below.

Star and co-creator Brit Marling confirmed the news this morning via Vulture, saying: “We always thought of it almost like books, and there could be many different volumes. In some ways, [part one] is a self-contained story… The science-fiction, metafictional elements are open-ended so there can be a part two in which we can delve into those spaces.”

Season two is being billed as ‘Part II’, with the Netflix teaser simply stating that it is “coming”. Watch beneath.

The sci-fi show, whose first season debuted in full on the streaming service last December, stars Brit Marling and Emory Cohen in the leading roles while Star Wars: Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed appears in a smaller role. Sharon Van Etten also makes her acting debut, while Ex-Vampire Weekend artist Rostam Batmanglij contributed to the show’s soundtrack.

