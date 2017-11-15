The three-part series will be hosted by former Special Forces solider Jason Fox.

The popularity around Netflix’s portrayal of the 1980s’ War on Drugs in ‘Narcos’ has inspired a new Channel 4 documentary titled ‘The Real Life Narcos’.

The show will be aired in three parts and hosted by ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ star and former Special Forces solider Jason Fox. Fox will travel through Mexico, Peru and Columbia, specifically the areas that are hotbeds of Cartel activity.

Throughout his active duty, Jason Fox spent years attempting to bring down huge Cartel operations and the powerful figures behind them. The documentary will see the host trying to understand the motivations behind the illegal narcotics trade industry from those within the Cartel.

Fox said of the new series: “Meeting the Narcos, unarmed, on their own turf was an incredible and sometimes terrifying experience – it opened my eyes even further to the power they hold and to some of the social and economic pressures which are constantly at play behind them”, reports Digital Spy.

A representative for Channel 4 added, “Jason’s first-hand knowledge of this world – as a participant in the war on drugs – sets this series apart, and gives his journey an extraordinary authenticity”.

‘The Real Life Narcos’ doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet but is due sometime in 2018.

In September, a location scout for the Netflix series ‘Narcos’ was shot dead in central Mexico. The 37-year-old’s bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, a hugely violent area of the country.

Season four is said to be focused on the origins of Mexico’s infamous Juarez cartel, but Portal’s tragic death has raised uncertainty over whether production will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia.