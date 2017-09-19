The ‘Rick and Morty’ theme tune got a metal makeover

It was made "for fun" last year.

The theme tune from ‘Rick and Morty‘ got a metal makeover at the end of last night’s episode.

The metal version was aired during a special post-credits sequence following the eighth episode of the third season, titled ‘Morty’s Mind’.

The track was made by producer Jason Suecof and drummer Alex Rüdinger.

Suecof has worked with Trivium, August Burns Red and Deicide, and Rüdinger has played for numerous metal bands, including Ordinance, Conquering Dystopia and Good Tiger.

‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland tweeted: “The awesome metal version of the theme song was done by @jasonsuecof“.

Suecof Instagrammed a screenshot of Roiland’s tweet, with the caption: “@alexrudinger and I are beyond excited about our metal Rick and Morty theme being in last nights episode!!!!!

“Thanx to @johnddouglass for mastering it – and thanx to @jroiland and everyone at @rickandmorty for everything!!!”

– @alexrudinger and I are beyond excited about our metal Rick and Morty theme being in last nights episode!!!!! Thanx to @johnddouglass for mastering it – and thanx to @jroiland and everyone at @rickandmorty for everything!!!#rickandmorty #adultswim #ryanelder A post shared by Jason Suecof (@jason_suecof) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Rüdinger revealed on his Instagram that the track was made “for fun” last year when he was doing a session job at Suecof’s Audiohammer Studios.

He added: “It’s truly SICK that it got used in an episode. Been a BIG fan of #RickAndMorty since its inception!!”

The show’s writers recently shared a list of freaky, unused ideas from a recent episode, that were “too weird” to actually get used.

Meanwhile, fans have been coming up with theories about Evil Morty, who first appeared in season 1, episode 10.