Watch ‘The Simpsons’ parody ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to mark show’s 30th anniversary

The long-running animated sitcom honoured the milestone with a special Couch Gag before last night's episode

The Simpsons have parodied the opening credits of The Big Bang Theory to mark their 30th anniversary on the air.

The long-running animated sitcom recently celebrated the milestone, which marked the dysfunctional family’s first appearance on TV as a short on the Tracey Ullman Show on April 19, 1987. The Simpsons continued as an animated short on Ullman’s show until May 1989, before being commissioned by Fox as its own show later that year.

Now in its 28th season, The Simpsons marked 30 years on the air yesterday (April 30) with a special Couch Gag that parodied The Big Bang Theory‘s opening credits.

Set to the tune of the Barenaked Ladies’ theme for The Big Bang Theory, the gag sees a timeline fly through The Simpsons‘ 616 episodes as memorable moments from the show’s past are pictured – including the episodes where Bart sells his soul and The Who visit Springfield.

Watch the special couch gag below.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons marked US President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office last week with a damning send-up of the Commander-in-Chief’s administration. The sketch sees Ivanka Trump as a Supreme Court Justice, while White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is shown to have hanged himself in the briefing room.