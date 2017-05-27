Watch Donald Trump be visited by the ghost of Richard Nixon in latest ‘Simpsons’ parody

The long-running cartoon's latest send-up of the Commander-in-Chief also imagines his attempts to make amends with ex-FBI chief James Comey

The Simpsons have released their latest parody sketch of Donald Trump to mark the President’s 125th day in the White House.

The long-running cartoon series has lampooned Trump since his days campaigning for the Republican nomination last year, where he featured in a slapstick segment that featured all of the prospective candidates. He was later mocked in a segment that covered Trump’s electoral showdown with Hillary Clinton.

After delivering a damning verdict on his first 100 days in office last month, The Simpsons have sent up Trump once again in a new sketch that was posted online overnight. Set in the White House, the segment sees the President attempt to patch things up with fired FBI chief James Comey as he requests they make a deal: “You hand over all your notes, and I’ll erase all the tapes – I mean there are no tapes! No tapes!”

Later in the sketch, Trump and Comey are visited by the ghost of former President Richard Nixon, who thanks Trump for moving him up to the “44th best President” – Trump is of course the 45th President in US history.

Watch the new Simpsons sketch below.

Earlier this month, a Simpsons writer revealed a hilarious deleted scene from a classic episode of the series.